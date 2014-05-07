Links: Angelina Jolie’s Stunning New Pics, KimYe’s Sky-High Vogue Sales, More

1. Angelina Jolie scored her first magazine cover in months for the June issue of Elle, shot by Hedi Slimane. And she looks absolutely stunning. [Elle]

2. Kristin Cavallari had her baby! She and hubby Jay Cutler welcomed son Jaxon today. [WetPaint]

3. Needing a caffeine boost from your daily coffee is a thing of the past! Here’s how to boost your energy levels sans the beverage. [Beauty High]

4. Read Andre Leon Talley’s full, touching eulogy for L’Wren Scott. [Racked]

5. Wondering if you’re wearing the right makeup for your skin type? Here’s a super helpful guide! [Daily Makeover]

6. Anna Wintour, 1; haters, 0 The KimYe cover boosted sales of Vogue by 20 percent. [New York Post]

7. The key to enjoying fresh fruits and vegetables is eating what’s in season. Here’s a guide to 33 you should be eating now! [The Vivant]

8. Louis Vuitton will show its next cruise collection in Monaco. [The Cut]