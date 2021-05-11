Angelina Jolie Reveals She Has a ‘Long List’ of Deal-Breakers After Divorcing Brad Pitt

Any eligible bachelors may want to listen closely to Angelina Jolie‘s deal-breakers following her divorce from Brad Pitt—that is, assuming you can meet her standards!

The Oscar-winning actress, 45, opened up about her expectations for her future relationships during an interview with her Those Who Wish Me Dead co-star, Medina Senghore, for E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday, May 10. When asked by host Justin Sylvester if she has a list of “dating no-no’s,” the Maleficent star didn’t hold back. “I probably have a very long list,” Angelina said of her deal-breakers, noting, “I’ve been alone for a long time now.”

Angelina divorced Brad Pitt in 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly 12 years together. The couple, who are currently in the midst of an ongoing custody battle, share six kids together: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. During her interview with E! News Daily Pop, Angie joked that sometimes it’s her kids who are taking care of her these days. “I have six very capable children,” she explained. “Of course you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’ but honestly, I think a few years ago it switched and they’re kind of thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK.’”

“They take really good care of me and we’re such a team so I am very, very lucky,” Angelina continued. “I’m always the one who worries but I don’t worry about them. They’re cool people.”



The Unbroken director has spoken candidly in the past about how “hard” things have been for her following her split from the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor in an interview with British Vogue. When asked if she was happy at this stage in her life, Angelina revealed that she’s still “not there yet.” She told British Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful, “I don’t know.”

”The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family,” she admitted. “It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body. But I’m not there. I’m not there yet. But I hope to be. I’m planning on it.”