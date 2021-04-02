Angelina Jolie’s Dad Just Called Out Brad Pitt’s ‘Difficulties with Alcohol’ Amid Custody Battle

Weighing in. Angelina Jolie’s dad Jon Voight says he “prays” for his former son-in-law Brad Pitt amid his ongoing custody battle, according to a report by The Sun.

The 82-year-old actor was stopped while running errands in Beverly Hills, California to answer questions about his daughter’s custody battle on Tuesday, March 30. “I have no comment on it at the moment,” the Ray Donovan star said of Brad and Angelina‘s court case, but he did offer an update on how their six children and his grandchildren—Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12—are doing. “The kids are coping as best they can,” Jon revealed to The Sun, without going into too much further detail about his visitations with the family in recent months.

Jon and Angelina had an estranged relationship for many years before the Maleficent star made inroads to repair their bond. In 2017, the actress opened up to Vanity Fair about setting up ground rules for her father around her children shortly following her divorce from Brad. “He’s been very good at understanding they needed their grandfather at this time. I had to do a therapy meeting last night and he was just around. He knows kind of the rule — don’t make them play with you,” she told the site. “Just be a cool grandpa who’s creative, and hang out and tell stories and read a book in the library,” she said of the conservative actor.

During his paparazzi stop on Tuesday, the Midnight Cowboy star seemed to respect Angelina’s wishes by keeping matters private, but he did still weigh in on Brad’s past struggles with alcohol. He explained how he hopes his former son-in-law “takes care” of himself amid his and Angelina’s divorce proceedings. As Jon explained, “He [Brad] has had some difficulties with alcohol and I hope that he takes care of things and I pray for the guy.” In 2016, Brad reportedly got into a drunken fight with his and Angelina’s eldest son Maddox on a flight back home from Paris. The incident ultimately led Angelina to file for divorce from her husband after nearly five years of marriage and 12 years together.

In his first interview with GQ after his split with Angelina, Brad acknowledged his substance abuse was something that ran him “to the ground.” He vowed to quit drinking, noting he didn’t “want to live that way anymore.”