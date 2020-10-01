Angelina Jolie’s Former Co-Star Will Testify in Custody Trial With Brad Pitt Following His Request

Court documents now reveal that Angelina Jolie’s co-star will testify in her custody trial with Brad Pitt, reports Entertainment Tonight. A witness list, originally filed on September 21, was obtained by the outlet on October 1—just days ahead of Pitt and Jolie’s upcoming trial date of October 5—confirming earlier rumors surrounding Pitt’s witness.

As for the witness in question, Pitt, 56, reportedly called upon Jillian Armenante, 52, to testify on his behalf. In 1999, Armenante starred as Cynthia Crowley alongside Jolie, now 45, in Girl Interrupted. The actresses later shared another co-starring run in 2007 for the film A Mighty Heart. Pitt’s 21-person witness list reveals that Armenante is expected to testify “regarding her interactions and communications with and observations of Petitioner [Jolie], Respondent [Pitt] and/or the children,” reports ET. According to the outlet, Pitt’s list also includes “multiple psychologists.” Meanwhile, Jolie’s list only includes seven names—all of whom reportedly overlap with Pitt’s list, including domestic violence speaker Alyce LaViolette.

News of Armenante’s upcoming testimony is just the latest development in Pitt and Jolie’s complicated custody trial. The pair share six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Pitt and Jolie have been working on co-parenting ever since The Maleficent star filed for divorce in September 2016, following an alleged altercation between Pitt and his eldest son, Maddox. They were married for just over two years before Jolie’s filing, although their relationship officially began in 2004.

All these years later, however, tensions continue to rise over their children’s custody trial. In August, Jolie delayed their originally scheduled court date after she requested that the judge overseeing her and her estranged husband’s case, Judge John W. Ourderkirk, be replaced due to his past relationship with Pitt’s attorney, Anne C. Kiley. A source at the time told Us Weekly that Pitt believed Jolie has “gone way too far” with their divorce, and had no other choice but to “fight back” against her motion.

His court documents at the time claimed that Jolie’s request would do nothing but “hurt” their children. “Jolie’s abrupt cry of judicial bias reeks of bad faith and desperation, not to mention careless disregard for the procedural rules intended to root out legitimately conflicted judicial officers,” read the court documents, originally obtained by HollywoodLife.

ET reports their rescheduled trial is set to take place from October 5 to October 21.