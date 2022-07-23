Angelina Just Won Her Legal Battle Against Brad Over Their French Winery

A win. Angelina Jolie won her legal battle against Brad Pitt over their winery. The ex-couple fought over their prized winery amid their lengthy divorce.

The legal process was emotional since their French winery, Chateau Miraval winery, was where the couple got married in 2014. The pair bought the winery in 2008, but are in the midst of a dramatic divorce process that started in 2016. Angelina sold her stake in the winery to Stoli but has since been in legal battles with Brad and his business partners. Angelina’s team subpoenaed documents from Brad, his business manager and his company, Mondo Bongo. On July 22, 2022, the judge in the case told Brad to hand over the documents despite protest from the Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood actor.

A source close to the case told Page Six on July 22, 2022, that Brad has an ongoing grudge against Angelina. “Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to [be a partner in their business. They have top-notch marketing and distribution,” the insider explained. “He just can’t see past his hatred of Jolie.” The source then explained the benefits of the stake when it comes to their six kids. “The best way to retain value for [their kids] is for the parents to retain full ownership of this increasingly valuable and expanding asset.”

Angelina filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 after an altercation on their private jet with their eldest son, Maddox, and Brad. A source told People at the time that Brad was allegedly “drunk,” the insider claimed, “and there was an argument between him and Angelina.” According to the source, the eldest son stepped in, and “there was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have.”

Angelina might have filed an investigation against Brad in one of her legal battles against him. The lawsuit is filed under the Freedom of Information Act “about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago involving plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses.” The reasoning behind the lawsuit was “about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago involving plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses.”

“There is little precedent for the FBI sharing information about an investigation that was closed with no charges,” a legal source told Page Six. “Angelina is likely looking for a morsel of information, something else to use against Brad, to hurt him. This is a desperate fishing expedition trying to find something that likely doesn’t exist in FBI notes and make it public.”

Brad and Angelina are also in a custody battle over their six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. In May 2021, a judge ruled in Brad’s favor to share custody with Angelina. However, the decision went back to court in July after the judge overseeing the case, Judge John W. Ouderkirk, was removed due to his past professional relationships with Brad.