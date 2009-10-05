Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Visit Iraqi Refugees in Syria

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie visited two families in Iraqi refugee camps this weekend to bring awareness to the fact that these camps actually exist and there are people in Iraq who are being brutally tortured.

Working with the United Nations, we aren’t surprised, but still touched with Angelina’s outreach. Usually she brings along one of her children, but this time Brad accompanied her, as they both support the displaced Iraqi people. Angelina wore a saintly white flowing dress, as Brad sported his somewhat sexy beard.

“It is clear that the Syrian people, no matter the challenges or difficulties they may face, have always shown generous hospitality to people in need. I hope that the rest of the world recognizes that we all have to share this burden and continue to take care of Iraqi refugees,” Jolie said after the spending the day in Syria.