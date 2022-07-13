Here’s How Angelina Feels About Brad ‘Stepping Up’ For Their Kids Amid Their Court Battle & if Their Relationship Has Changed

Doing okay. After they were spotted in the same place, many fans are wondering what is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s relationship like amid their court battle? The two were seen separately to celebrate their twins, Knox and Vivienne’s birthday in Italy.

A source close to the ex-couple told HollywoodLife on July 13, 2022, what Angelina thinks about her ex-husband’s parenting abilities. “Angelina’s on a tight shooting schedule [on Without Blood] so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday, it means a lot to her that he made the trip,” the source said. Two days before Brad’s arrival in Rome, Italy, Angelina was seen with her twins attending a Måneskin concert together. “She always bends over backwards to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays. But in this situation, she was stressing about how make it all work, so the fact that Brad’s stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

The source also mentioned that the two have no contact with each other amid their court battle. “They have virtually no contact, everything between them, including the kids’ schedules is handled by third parties because they’re still battling it out in court,” the insider explained. “But Angelina shields the kids from it all as best she can because she wants them to have a healthy relationship with their dad, regardless of how she feels about him.”

Angelina filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 after he had an altercation on their private jet with their eldest son, Maddox. A source told People at the time that Brad was allegedly “drunk,” the insider claimed, “and there was an argument between him and Angelina.” According to the source, the eldest son stepped in and “there was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have.”

Brad and Angelina are in a custody battle over their six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. In May 2021, a judge ruled in Brad’s favor to share custody with Angelina. However, the decision went back to court in July after the judge overseeing the case, Judge John W. Ouderkirk, was removed due to his past professional relationships with Brad.