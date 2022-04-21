Angelina Might’ve Filed an FBI Lawsuit Over Brad’s Alleged Abuse—She’s ‘Desperate’ For Answers

On record. New court records about a potential Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt FBI suit have surfaced. The lawsuit, which seeks to uncover information about an investigation into Pitt and was filed under an anonymous Jane Doe, is heavily suspected to be filed by Jolie herself.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 after an altercation on their private jet with their eldest son, Maddox, and Pitt. A source told People at the time that Brad was allegedly “drunk,” the insider claimed, “and there was an argument between him and Angelina.” According to the source, the eldest son stepped in and “there was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have.”

The lawsuit is filed under the Freedom of Information Act “about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago involving plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses.” The reasoning behind the lawsuit was “about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago involving plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses.”

“Several years ago, while plaintiff, her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were traveling via private aircraft, the husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children,” the report continued. The lawsuit was also pursued to “better understand the FBI’s investigation and obtain information necessary for her children to receive medical care and trauma counseling.”

Jane Doe filed the lawsuit with lawyer Amanda Kramer who said, “I am unable to comment on the identity of Jane Doe, who has sought to preserve the family’s privacy.” In regards to the lawsuit itself, she justified, ”Our position is that victims and survivors should be able to access federal agency records of crimes they experienced or reported, as is common at the state level, so they can advocate for health and trauma care and legal protections for their children and themselves.”

“There is little precedent for the FBI sharing information about an investigation that was closed with no charges,” a legal source told Page Six. “Angelina is likely looking for a morsel of information, something else to use against Brad, to hurt him. This is a desperate fishing expedition trying to find something that likely doesn’t exist in FBI notes and make it public.”

Jolie and Pitt are in an ongoing custody battle over their minor children. In May 2021, Jolie claimed an ‘unfair trial’ when Pitt won joint custody and the court disqualified the judge presiding the case for close ties with Pitt. In response to the custody battle, Jolie told Vogue India in 2020, “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”