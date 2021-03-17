Angelina Jolie Has ‘Proof’ of Brad Pitt’s Alleged Domestic Violence Amid Their Custody Battle

New court documents reveal that Angelina Jolie’s domestic violence claims against Brad Pitt are up for testimony as part of the couple’s custody trial. The Maleficent star, 45, claims she is prepared to provide “proof and authority” of his alleged abuse, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Angelina filed court documents under seal on March 12, ET reports. The documents made clear that Brad and Angelina’s divorce trial could include testimony regarding allegations of domestic violence from both Angelina and their children. The former couple share six kids—Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. According to a separate court filing concerning their minor children, both the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 57, and Angelina, must grant permission to the courts to call Zahara, Knox, Vivienne, and Shiloh into custody proceedings. Given that Maddox and Pax are legal adults, they do not need parental consent to potentially testify in the trial.

“This is just another case of Angelina changing the narrative when it suits her,” one source told ET on Wednesday, March 17. “Aside from the one accusation that she made in 2016 that was investigated and dismissed, there have never been any other records, police reports or even accusations until it suited her case.” The insider added, “No one else knows what she might say now, but that background is important.”

Brad was previously accused and later dismissed of child abuse in 2016, following an incident that reportedly took place between him and his eldest son, Maddox. A source revealed to People at the time that an argument broke out between Brad and Angelina while the couple and their kids were flying home from France on a private-chartered flight. Brad was allegedly “drunk,” the insider claimed, “and there was an argument between him and Angelina.” According to the source, Maddox stepped in to defuse the situation, but “there was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have.”

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad shortly thereafter in September 2016. In an interview with Vogue India in June 2020, the actress and humanitarian revealed, “I separated for the well-being of my family.”

“It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing,” she added at the time. “Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”