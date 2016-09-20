No Happy Endings: Angelina Jolie Files for Divorce from Brad Pitt

Yet another update: Pitt made his first statement on the matter to People this afternoon, leading us to wonder if he was fairly blindsided by the divorce papers. “I am very saddened by this,” he said, echoing our thoughts, “but what matters most now is the well being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time.” Well said, Brad. Well said.

Update: So, Pitt may have been cheating with Marion Cotillard, according to a report from Page Six. Also, Russian hookers. A “well-placed source” told the publication that “he’s in the throes of some insane midlife crisis, and Angie is fed up.” She did a little digging, and confirmed her suspicions: “She hired a private eye because she felt that he was fooling around with her on the set, and it turns out, he was. And that was the final straw.”

What’s more, Jolie wants to devote herself to humanitarian work, and Pitt is still firmly planted in Tinseltown. “The older she gets, the more serious she becomes, and she is sick of the Hollywood thing,’’ another source said. “He wants to make movies. She doesn’t. It’s a fundamental difference. It’s how you live your life.’’

Her entertainment attorney Robert Offer released a statement this morning about the whole thing. “Angelina has filed for dissolution of the marriage,” he said, via Harper’s Bazaar. “This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time.”

Original Post: We’re really sorry to crush your dreams of love on this gloomy Tuesday morning, but Angelina Jolie has filed from divorce from Brad Pitt, according to TMZ, and we’re not even sure which way is north at this point. Obviously, somewhere, Jennifer Aniston is celebrating, but the rest of us are feeling pretty scrambled.

Apparently, Jolie and Pitt had different ideas about child-rearing, and the final conflict was over their kids; Jolie filed papers yesterday citing the age-old irreconcilable differences, listing the date of separation as September 15. She wants physical custody of all six kids, TMZ reports, and proposes visitation for Pitt—whoa.

TMZ reports that Jolie was “extremely upset” with Pitt’s parenting techniques, and that there was no “third person.” She has retained Laura Wasser for representation, and—boom—isn’t asking for spousal support. She doesn’t need it!

We’re sad.