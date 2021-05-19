How Angelina Jolie ‘Copes’ With Her ‘Very Tough’ Divorce From Brad Pitt Is So Relatable

Like so many people going through a rough split, Angelina Jolie has a “tight support system” of friends and family helping her through her divorce from Brad Pitt. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, leaning on her inner circle is just one way the Maleficent star has learned to “cope” with the split.

“Angie has a tight support system that largely consists of her household staff, her brother, James, and a handful of very trusted friends,” the told Us Weekly on May 19. “She and Ellen Pompeo have known each other for years but really bonded during lockdown because their kids are really close,” the insider added, referring to Angie’s Grey’s Anatomy pal. The 45-year-old actress is also reportedly good friends with her Eternals co-star, Don Lee, and others who have become “like family” to her and “whom she trusts with her life,” sources noted.

The insider also revealed that Angelina’s divorce from Brad Pitt “has been very tough on her, both emotionally and financially … but she’s found ways to cope.” Angelina divorced the 57-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor in 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly 12 years together. The exes, who share six kids Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, were declared legally single in April 2019 but have continued divorce proceedings due to their ongoing custody battle. In March 2021 alone, Angelina filed court documents accusing Brad of domestic violence and stated that she and her kids were willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of the allegations against the Fight Club actor.

The Unbroken director has spoken candidly in the past about how “hard” things have been for her following her split from Brad. When asked if she was happy in an interview with British Vogue, Angelina revealed that she’s still “not there yet.” She told British Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful, “I don’t know.”

”The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family,” she admitted. “It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body. But I’m not there. I’m not there yet. But I hope to be. I’m planning on it.”