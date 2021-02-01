Angelina Jolie Says Life Has Been ‘Pretty Hard’ Since Brad Pitt Divorce & Custody Battle

Ever since their split, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce has been “pretty hard,” the mother of six revealed in a new interview with British Vogue.

The Maleficent star, 45, spoke with the magazine for their March 2021 Issue to discuss her new book Know Your Rights (And Claim Them) with Amnesty International, out September 2021. During the interview, which was published online on Monday, February 1, Jolie also touched upon her divorce with Brad Pitt and their ongoing custody battle. The couple—who separated in 2016 after two years of marriage and were later declared legally single in 2019—share six kids together: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, John, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Jolie, who also works as Special Envoy of the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Refugees, made brief mention to Pitt when talking about living in the former estate of Cecil B. DeMille “I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away,” she told British Vogue. “I felt a little pressure moving in. Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out. I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think. I feel very fortunate we have that at this time.”

When asked if she’s happy at this stage in her life, however, the actress and humanitarian revealed that she’s still “not there yet.” She told British Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful, “I don’t know.”

”The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family,” she continued. “It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body. But I’m not there. I’m not there yet. But I hope to be. I’m planning on it.”

Jolie noted that aging has helped her in this process. “I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger,” she explained. “Maybe because… I don’t know… maybe because my mom didn’t live very long, so there’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me.”