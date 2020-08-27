Angelina Jolie Has ‘No Interest’ in Brad’s Pitt’s New Model Girlfriend Unless Their Kids Are ‘Affected’

No feelings left. Angelina Jolie’s reaction to Brad Pitt dating Nicole Poturalski is a “non-issue,” according to a source for HollywoodLife. An insider told the site on Thursday, August 27, that the Maleficent star has no issue with her estranged husband dating someone else…unless their relationship affects their kids.

“Angelina cares who Brad is dating if it will affect their kids but other than that she has no interest in knowing about his love life,” the source said. “She is long past having any kind of romantic feelings for Brad so on that level it’s a non-issue.”

OK! magazine reported on Wednesday, August 26, that Pitt and Poturalski, a German model, were seen kissing in August before they boarded a private jet to Paris to the Fight Club actor’s Château in the south of France. A source told the magazine that Pitt and Poturalski looked like “loved up teenagers” as they made out in public. “They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her. He was in a semi public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him,” the insider said.

Per the magazine, Pitt flew from LAX to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport on Wednesday, August 26, where he boarded a Le Castellet Airport, which is 30 miles from Château Miraval, the winery and vineyard he shares with Jolie. Pitt and Jolie purchased the estate in 2008 for $67 million. The property includes 35 rooms, a spa, a hot tub, an indoor pool and a home theater. According to OK!’s source, Poturalski was “already in Paris” and “waiting in the Air France lounge for Brad when he flew in from LAX.”

Pitt and Poturalski’s new relationship also comes amid the Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor’s divorce and custody battle with Jolie. Pitt and Jolie, who started dating in 2005 and married in 2014, announced their divorce in September 2016. The couple share six children: John, 14, Vivienne, 12, Maddox, 19, Zahara, 15, Knox, 12, and Pax, 16.

In August 2020, Jolie delayed her divorce from Pitt after it was found that the judge overseeing the case, Judge John W. Ouderkirk, had a past alleged relationship with Pitt’s attorney, Anne C. Kiley. Jolie asked Judge Ouderkirk to be removed and replaced with another court official. “It doesn’t matter if Judge Ouderkirk is actually biased. Under California law disqualification is required so long as a person aware of the facts ‘might reasonably entertain a doubt’ about Judge Ouderkirk’s ability to remain impartial,” her attorneys claimed, according to the court documents.

Pitt, in response, claimed that Jolie’s delay of their divorce would only “hurt” their children. “Jolie’s abrupt cry of judicial bias reeks of bad faith and desperation, not to mention careless disregard for the procedural rules intended to root out legitimately conflicted judicial officers,” his attorneys claimed, according to legal documents. Pitt’s legal team went on to claim, “The individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues. Jolie’s motion should therefore be denied.”