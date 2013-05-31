Links To Click: Angelina Jolie Auctions Off Jewels For Charity, Amanda Bynes Attacks Lance Bass, More

Take a mid-afternoon break to see what’s on our required reading list today!

1. Angelina Jolie is auctioning off some majorly expensive jewelry for charity. [The Vivant]

2. Amanda Bynes’ latest foe? Her former best friend, *NSYNC member Lance Bass. [Us Weekly]

3. Salvatore Ferragamo’s latest venture: a beautiful graphic novel based on the designer’s memoir. [Esquire]

4. They had their moment; may they never have it again. Here are the celebrities who should not go blonde again. [Daily Makeover]

5. The mail is about to get a whole lot cooler. The Postal Service is releasing a postage stamp with music legend Johnny Cash on it. [USPS]

6. The designer of Beyoncé’s Super Bowl costume is now creating wedding dresses. Put a ring on it, indeed. [InStyle]

7. Here’s how to get the perfect beach top knot. Dreams do come true! [Beauty High]

8. The CEO of H&M admits that in the past the brand has used models that are “too skinny.” [Metro]

9. Helena Bonham Carter covers the July issue of Vogue UK, and she looks amazing. [Vogue UK]