Angelina Jolie Animal Rights Activist? Plus, Our Favorite PETA-Friendly Celebs

Angelina Jolie sure lives up to the moniker Santa Angelina.” In addition to saving all of humanity, one foreign orphan at a time, she also cares about animal rights.

In her recent collaboration with Swiss label Akris (she designed a bag for them), the A-lister made sure to go out of her way to ensure that no horses were harmed in the production of the bags. Akris designer Albert Kriemler reassured the actress, saying that, “we told her horses get haircuts just like we do.”

We commend Ms. Jolie for her concern for animal rights. Below are a list of our favorite, animal-friendly celebs. We’re sure PETA won’t be adding these ladies to its “Worst Dressed List” anytime soon.

Sarah McLachlan Grammy Award-winning singer Sarah McLachlan is also known as an ardent animal rights activist. The songstress is an avid supporter of the ASPCA. In fact, youve probably seen her grace your television screen, advocating for the group. To date, this little commercial has helped raise $30 million for the ASPCA. Not bad for a singer who’s been off our music radar for quite some time now.

Eva Mendes Sultry actress Eva Mendes has been an active supporter of animal rights since PETA wrote her a concerned letter about wearing a fur coat on the red carpet. The actress was so committed that she bared it all in an ad campaign for the organization. All in the name of animal rights, of course.

Natalie Portman Okay, we admit that we have a bit of a girl crush on the always-stunning Natalie Portman. A vegetarian since childhood and a recently converted vegan, the quirky actress refuses to eat or wear any animal products. “All of my shoes are from Target and Stella McCartney,” Portman has said. She’s gone as far as to design a line of vegan shoes for now defunct luxury shoe company Te Casan.

Pam Anderson Notorious party girl Pam Anderson is probably best known for her sex appeal and, ahem, assets. It’s good to know that shes using her sex appeal for good by combating animal cruelty. A firm supporter of PETA, the former Baywatch babe did what she does best in order to help raise money for the organization– strip down and strut her stuff.

Alicia Silverstone Silverstone, who was voted Sexiest Female Vegetarian by PETA in 2007, has set up a sanctuary for rescued pets in Los Angeles. The Clueless actress also appeared nude in a 30 second commercial for PETA (which was so steamy that it was pulled by major cable companies). Her recently published book of vegan recipes, The Kind Diet, also topped the New York Times Bestseller list. Nudity and animal rights– do we see a pattern here?

