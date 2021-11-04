Angelina Jolie Reveals She’s ‘Very Careful’ With Guns Amid the ‘Tragedy’ of Alec Baldwin’s Shooting

Weighing in. Angelina Jolie’s Alec Baldwin shooting response was shared in a recent interview with the U.K. Times, where the actress revealed she’s taking the tragic incident “very seriously.”

News broke on October 21 that Baldwin, 63, misfired a prop gun that contained an accidental live round of ammunition while on the set of his upcoming film, Rust, at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. The film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in the shooting, whereas the movie’s director, Joel Souza, was injured. Jolie, 46, was asked about the incident in a November 4 interview for the Times in the UK, where she expressed her feelings about what she called an “overwhelming” tragedy.

“I can’t imagine what these families are going through. At this moment, the grief and the tragedy of that accident is quite overwhelming,” Jolie told the publication. “I’ve always been very careful because I’ve had to work with guns a lot.”

The Maleficent star continued, discussing her own gun safety protocol: “The way I’ve worked or checked when I’m directing, there are certain procedures,” she told the outlet. “You have to take it very seriously.”

Baldwin, for his part, issued a statement shortly following the accident. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he tweeted at the time. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The Boss Baby star has been staying in Vermont with his family, including his wife Hilaria Baldwin, following the accident. The couple was spotted on the side of the ride one day by reporters, who asked Baldwin for updates on the case. The star, for his part, referred to Hutchins as his “friend” and expressed his commitment to limit the use of real firearms on set.

“There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this,” Baldwin told Backgrid reporters at the time. “This is a one in a trillion episode, a one in a trillion event.” The actor continued, “A woman died. She was my friend, she was my friend. When I arrived in Sante Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner.”

He added, “I do know an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on a set is something I’m extremely interested in,” noting that he and his family “are in constant contact” with Hutchins’ husband, with whom she shared a 9-year-old son. “We are very worried” about her family, Baldwin said at the time, adding that he could not speak further about the case as he was “ordered” not to do so by law enforcement.