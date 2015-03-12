Rejoice: Andy Samberg Will Host the Emmy Awards This Year

Heck yes to this news: It’s just been announced that Andy Samberg, star of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will host the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards later this year. Sure, it’s not Neil Patrick Harris, but something tell us this could turn out to be really good choice—after all, think back to how funny Samberg was on “Saturday Night Live.” He clearly has the live TV chops for this.

“It’s wonderfully fitting that we have Andy Samberg, an Emmy Award winner himself, as our host for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards,” Bruce Rosenblum, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy told Variety. “Andy has excelled in all aspects of the television universe, both from behind and in front of the camera. His humor, insights, and charisma will be an exciting addition to our annual celebration of television’s best and brightest.”

Samberg won a Golden Globe last year for his role in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and will be taking over from last year’s host, funny man and TV host Seth Meyers.

The nominations for the awards will be announced July 16 and the awards will then be held at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 20 and will air on Fox.