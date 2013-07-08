Meet Andy Murray’s Stylish Girlfriend Kim Sears: Everything You Need to Know

Even if you’re not a sports fanatic, odds are you’ve heard by now that Andy Murray was the first British tennis player to win Wimbledon in 77 years. However, if you weren’t watching the tournament, you probably missed the endless cutaways to Murray’s stylish girlfriend sitting in the stands, cheering him on. Her name is Kim Sears, and we have a strong feeling she’s about to join the elite list of It-Brits.

So, what’s her story? According to reports, Sears is 25 years old and has been dating Murray since 2006—her dad Nigel Sears is a tennis coach—and works as an artist specializing in animal portraits (check out her website to see an extensive portfolio of paintings of dogs, cats, flowers and more.)

She was born in England, and attended the University of Sussex in Brighton where she studied English Literature. According to rumors, she briefly split with Murray in 2009 due to his addiction to video games. It’s also said that Murray chased Kim for over a year before she finally agreed to date him.

We have a feeling we’ll be seeing quite a bit of this beauty—she’s already a fixture at Burberry’s runways shows during London Fashion Week—but for now, click through the gallery and see Kim Sears’ best courtside fashion moments during the past year!

