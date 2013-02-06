Andy Cohen Tells Us His Favorite West Village Spots Include a Lesbian Bar and a Used Bookstore

Who doesn’t love Andy Cohen? The Bravo executive and host of late night’s most amusing show “Watch What Happens Live” is stylish, hysterical, and responsible for “The Real Housewives” franchise (everyone’s guilty pleasure). We caught up with Cohen last night at the premiere of Oxygen’s modeling competition show “The Face” at Marquee, and couldn’t resist asking the longtime West Village resident what his favorite neighborhood spots are in New York City.

Corner Bistro: One of the West Village’s most beloved bars also boasts some of the best pub grub in New York. “They have the best burger in town!” Cohen raves. 281 West 12th Street, New York City; cornerbistrony.com.

Li-Lac Chocolates: Chocolate lovers have been flocking to this Eighth Avenue spot since 1923. “I love their homemade dark chocolate most of all,” Cohen told us. 40 8th Avenue, New York City; li-lacchocolates.com.

Left Bank Books: Specializing in literary first editions, Left Bank Books is a relic of another era. “It’s truly the best place for vintage books,” Cohen said. 17 8th Avenue, New York City; leftbankbooksny.com.

Willspace: With a slew of specialized fitness studios out there these days, Willspace stands out for its one-on-one training. “It’s a private fitness emporium that has totally changed my life. Owner Will Torres has remade my body over the past few years,” Cohen shared. 254 West 10th Street, New York City; willspace.com.

Cubbyhole: Located on the corner of West 12th street, Cubbyhole is one of the most famous lesbian bars in America. “Everyone loves a lesbian bar, and there’s always a party there!” Cohen told us. We’ll take his word for it. 281 West 12th Street, New York City; cubbyholebar.com.