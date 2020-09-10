Andy Cohen Finally Responded to Rumors Kris Jenner Is Joining ‘RHOBH’ After ‘KUWTK’ Ends

Does she deserve a diamond? Andy Cohen responded to Kris Jenner RHOBH rumors on an episode of his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, on Wednesday, September 9. Rumors that Kris was joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills started after the momager and her family announced the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Tuesday, September 8.

On his radio show, Cohen said that there have been mixed reactions to the rumors about Kris, who is friends with RHOBH cast members Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna. Kris has also made cameos on the Bravo show in the past, including the most recent season.

“I got so many DMs and tweets saying Kris should join the Housewives—she is good friends with Kyle, this should happen, make it happen,” he said. “And then I tweeted that I would be talking about it on the radio today and I got a whole bunch of tweets saying don’t do it. It’s so interesting to me.”

Cohen continued, “I think it would be a huge get. By the way, she is already connected with the cast. She’s good buddies with Kyle, no joke. She knows everyone on the show. She is buddies with Rinna, I think.”

Ultimately, though, Cohen doesn’t think Kris would join RHOBH, given that she was an executive producer on KUWTK and had creative control over the series.

“I don’t think she would do it. She is leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?” he said. “She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn’t have control over the edits, so I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power.”

Kris’ ex, Caitlyn Jenner, on the other hand, thinks the momager would be “phenomenal” on RHOBH. The I Am Cait alum told Access on Wednesday, September 9, that she wouldn’t mind seeing Kris as a Real Housewife.

“Well, put it this way, Kris could handle all of those women and some others, yes,” Caitlyn said. “That’s kind of in her element. I think she would do really well. She would have a lot to say with all these girls…She would be phenomenal on that show.”

In a statement on her Instagram on Tuesday, Kris revealed that KUWTK was ending in 2021 with two more seasons.

“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she wrote. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

She continued, “Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We are so beyond grateful to everyone who has watched and supported our family these past 14 incredible years. We will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. Thank you for joining us on this crazy ride!! We love you all. Kris x”

