ANDROID HOMME BRAND LAUNCH VIDEO from Android Homme on Vimeo

I am in love with these Android Homme sneakers but even more in love with the two Android Femme’s used in the look book. The dresses and shoes are by Grey Ant and are on my MUST HAVE list. That gorgeous necklace is BRI-ANGLE – Brian Lichtenberg for Alex & Chloe. I have to have it.

androidhomme.com to discover my new favorite sneakers.

greyant.com to explore one of my favorite designers.

alexandchloe.com for more Brian Lichtenberg for Alex & Chloe.