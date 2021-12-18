Andrew Garfield’s Net Worth Reveals if He Made More or Less as Spider-Man Than Tom & Tobey

If you love the Spider-Man movies as much as we do, you may want to know what Andrew Garfield’s net worth is and how much he mad as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man) compared to Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

Garfield—whose full name is Andrew Russell Garfield—was born on August 20, 1983, in Los Angeles. His mother is from Essex, England, while his father is from California. When he was 3 years old, Garfield’s family moved from Los Angeles to the United Kingdom, where he was raised in Epsom, Surrey. When he was 16 years old, Garfield, a gymnast and swimmer who planned to study business in college, started acting after his friend convinced him to take an acting class. After he graduated from the Central School of Speech and Drama in 2004, started acting professionally. He made his TV debut in the teen drama Sugar Rush in 2005 and starred in two episodes of Doctor Who in 2007.

Garfield’s breakout role came in 2010 when he starred a Eduardo Saverin, one of the founders of Facebook, in The Social Network, for which he was nominated for a BAFTA and a Golden Globe. That same year, Garfield was also cast as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man) in The Amazing Spider-Man, beating out actors like Jamie Bell, Alden Ehrenreich, Frank Dillane, Josh Hutcherson, Aaron Johnson, Anton Yelchin, Logan Lerman and Michael Angarano. Garfield went on to star in two Amazing Spider-Man movies. In an interview with Total Film in 2021, Garfield talked about how his love of Spider-Man as a kid made him want to play the character.

“I don’t know about reincarnation, and if there is one opportunity for me to be alive, and I get offered the opportunity to do a prolonged dress-up as my favorite character of all time, there’s no way I can say no,” he said. “And, yeah, the only thing that I knew was going to be a challenge was the fame aspect, and I knew that a lot of good would come with that as well. I knew it was going to provide a gilded prison… As a creative person, I knew I would have to balance it out with theatre, and with waiting for the right movies to come along that would make sure that I stayed an actor, rather than this idea of a movie star. I love movie stars. I love The Rock. I fucking love Tom Cruise. This is in no way a detriment to them.”

So what is Andrew Garfield’s net worth and how much did he make for Spider-Man movies compared to Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. Read on for what we know about Andrew Garfield’s net worth and what he made for The Amazing Spider-Man films in comparison to other actors who have worn the webbed mask.

What did Andrew Garfield make for The Amazing Spider-Man movies?

What did Andrew Garfield make for The Amazing Spider-Man movies? Garfield starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in two Amazing Spider-Man movies: 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. According to Deadline, Garfield made $500,000 for The Amazing Spider-Man and $1 million for The Amazing Spider-Man 2. In total, he made $1.5 million for The Amazing Spider-Man movies. He was set to make $2 million for The Amazing Spider-Man 3, but the movie was never made.

The Amazing Spider-Man 3, which was set to premiere on June 10, 2016, and The Amazing Spider-Man 4, which was set to premiere on May 4, 2018, was cancelled after poor reviews for The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The cancellation also came after the Sony Pictures hacks, which saw hundreds of emails and confidential data from Sony Pictures personnel—including Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal—leak online. The cancellation of The Amazing Spider-Man franchise led to the inclusion of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As for what The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 4 were about, there were rumors that the movies would see Spider-Man battle the Sinister Six, bond with a black symbiote and feature Mary Jane Watson and Eddie Brock. There were also rumors of a Sinister Six movie and spinoffs with Gwen Stacy as Spider-Gwen and Felicia Hardy as the Black Cat.

As for how Garfield’s Spider-Man salary compared to Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, the other two actors who have played Spider-Man on screen, Garfield made the least, with $1.5 million earned for both Amazing Spider-Man movies. Tom Holland—who starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man movies—made $500,000 for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, and between $4 million to $5 million each for 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He also made $250,000 for 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and $3 million each for 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. In total, Holland made $16.75 million as Spider-Man.

Tobey Maguire, who starred in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies, made $4 million for 2002’s Spider-Man. He received a significant raise for 2004’s Spider-Man 2, for which he was paid $17.5 million, along with five percent of the movie’s box office gross. Spider-Man 2 grossed $373.6 million in the United States and Canada, and $415 million worldwide. In total, Spider-Man 2 grossed $788.6 million, five percent of which is $39.43 million, the amount that Maguire made in addition to his $17.5 million salary as Spider-Man. As for Spider-Man 3, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Maguire made $15 million—$2.5 million less than Spider-Man 2, but received 7.5 percent (2.5 percent more than Spider-Man 2) of the movie’s box office gross. Spider-Man 3 earned $336.5 million in North America, and $558.4 million worldwide. In total, the movie grossed $894.9 million, five percent of which was $44.75 million, which Maguire made. In total, Maguire made well over $120 million for the Spider-Man movies, compared to Garfield’s $1.5 million and Holland’s $16.75 million.

What did Andrew Garfield make for Spider-Man: No Way Home?

WARNING: Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers ahead. What did Andrew Garfield make for Spider-Man: No Way Home? According to Market Research Telecast, Garfield made $1 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is the same amount he made for The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The number also isn’t bad for about 30 minutes of screen time in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The site reported that Tobey Maguire—who starred in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy—also made $1 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Tom Holland, who is the lead of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the MCU’s Spider-Man movies, made between $4 million to $5 million for the movie.

Maguire and Garfield’s versions of Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man)—who are in Tom Holland’s Spider-Verse after Doctor Strange’s spell to erase his identity misfires—come in the middle of Spider-Man: No Way Home when Ned (Jacob Batalon) uses Doctor Strange’s Sling Ring to find “Peter Parker.” The Sling Ring opens a portal to what looks like Spider-Man, but instead of Holland’s Peter, it’s Garfield’s version of the character. When Ned tries again, he opens a portal for Maguire’s Peter to arrive. Ned and MJ then take Maguire and Garfield’s Peters to meet Holland’s Peter, who is mourning the death of Aunt May after she was killed by the Green Goblin. Both Garfield and Maguire’s Peters tell Holland’s Peter about the loved ones they lost in their universe. Garfield tells Holland’s Peter about how he couldn’t save his girlfriend, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), while Maguire’s Peter tells him about the death of his Uncle Ben.

Motivated by his conversation with Maguire and Garfield’s Peters, Holland’s Peter concocts a plan to bait the villains from the other Spider-Verses—Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina)—to the Statue of Liberty, so he can cure them of their powers and what makes them evil before sending them back to their universes.

The three Spider-Men manage to cure electro, Sandman and Lizard (Doctor Octopus was cured earlier in the movie), leaving Green Goblin as the last villain to cure. There’s a final fight between Holland’s Spider-Man and Green Goblin on a statue replica of Captain America’s shield. Filled with rage over Aunt May’s death, Holland’s Spider-Man knocks Green Goblin and punches on him until he can’t get up. Just as he’s about stab him to death with his own Goblin Glider, Maguire’s Spider-Man comes between Holland’s Spider-Man and Green Goblin and stops him. He convinces Holland’s Spider-Man to put the Goblin Glider down, but before he does, Green Goblin stabs Maguire’s Spider-Man in the back. Holland’s Spider-Man then jabs the cure into Green Goblin’s neck before checking on Maguire’s Spider-Man, who is on the floor in pain. While Spider-Man: No Way Home makes it seem like Maguire’s Spider-Man could die, in the end, he survives. Green Goblin’s attack wasn’t fatal and Garfield’s Spider-Man—who also saves MJ from dying earlier in the final battle—comes to comfort Maguire’s Spider-Man before they’re both sent back to their universes. Before they go, however, Holland’s Spider-Man gives the other two Spider-Men a hug and tells them that he loves them.

What is Andrew Garfield’s net worth?

What is Andrew Garfield’s net worth? Garfield is worth $13 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Garfield’s net worth includes the $1.5 million he made from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, as well as the $1 million he made from Spider-Man: No Way Home. It also includes the money he’s made from movies like The Social Network, Hacksaw Ridge and Tick, Tick…Boom!. Garfield—who has been nominated for an Oscar and two Golden Globe awards—has also starred in Broadway’s Death of a Salesman, for which he won a Tony.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Garfield and his then-girlfriend, Emma Stone, bought a $2.5 million home together in Beverly Hills in 2012. The house was 3,862 square feet and was once the home of actor Dudley Moore. The home was sold after Stone and Garfield broke up in 2015. In an interview with The Guardian in 2021, Garfield talked about how playing spider-Man made him grow up fast. “I got my heart broken a little bit,” he said. “I went from being a naive boy to growing up.” He continued, “How could I ever imagine that it was going to be a pure experience? There are millions of dollars at stake and that’s what guides the ship. It was a big awakening and it hurt.”

He also criticized the commercialization of Comic-Con and other fandom events. “Comic-Con in San Diego is full of grown men and women still in touch with that pure thing the character meant to them. [But] you add in market forces and test groups and suddenly the focus is less on the soul of it and more on ensuring we make as much money as possible,” he said. “And I found that – find that – heartbreaking in all matters of the culture. Money is the thing that has corrupted all of us and led to the terrible ecological collapse that we are all about to die under.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch them for free.

For more about Spider-Man, check out Marvel’s special edition book, Spider-Man: From Amazing to Spectacular: The Definitive Comic Art Collection, which takes readers through 50 years of Spider-Man. The deluxe art book—which includes exclusive interviews and content from the writers and illustrators that brought the Marvel superhero to life half a century ago—follows Spider-Man’s history, from his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962 to how he went from being Marvel’s chronic underdog to the amazing and spectacular superhero fans know today. The book—which also includes a deep dive into Spider-Man’s superpowers, including his spider-like strength, genius mind and webslingers (not to mention his “fully loaded arsenal of quips—Spider-Man: From Amazing to Spectacular also features never-before-seen art of the friendly neighborhood superhero, and behind-the-scene details from creators like Brian Michael Bendis, Gerry Conway and Tom DeFalco, as well as others who helped bring Peter Parker to life. Spider-Man: From Amazing to Spectacular is a must-read for any Marvel superfan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.