Andrew Garfield & Jamie Dornan Just Reunited at the Oscars Years After They Were Roommates

…And they were roommates. Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan reunited at the Oscars 2022 years after they were roommates with Robert Pattinson, Eddie Redmayne and Charlie Cox.

Garfield and Dornan ran into each other on the red carpet at the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 27, 2022. Photos of the actors show Garfield photobombing Dornan and his wife, Amelia Warner, on the red carpet before the former roommates gave each other a long-awaited hug. Dornan stars as the male lead in the Best Picture nominee, Belfast, while Garfield is nominated for Best Actor for his role as Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick…Boom!

In an interview with E! News correspondent, Laverne Cox, Dornan opened up about what it was like to see Garfield on the red carpet. “We just had this moment there in the carpet of going like, ‘Check us out, this is a cool thing,’ ” he said. He continued, “We’ve known each other 17 years and there were times where we weren’t really working that much and it wasn’t happening for us. So to be able to share these last few months with him has been a beautiful thing.”

Dornan also told Entertainment Tonight at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2022 about his friendship with Garfield, Pattinson, Cox and Redmayne when they were starting out as actors. He joked about how Pattinson was the first one to leave the group due to his early success with Harry Potter. “[He] sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?'” Dornan said. “He was the one that got us in; he got us all the attention. He was too successful for us, I think, early on. … We all took our time. I’m still not there, compared to those guys.” He continued, “But we had a lot of fun back in the day.”

Pattinson also denied being roommates with Dornan, Garfield, Cox and Redmayne in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2022 where he explained that he was the last one to join the group. “I wasn’t actually roommates. They were all roommates, and I was kind of the last one invited,” he said. “I was invited as an afterthought. There’d be like one slice of pizza left and I’d be like, ‘Is there any for me?'” Dornan added, “No! The pity invite? No. I think with Rob it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’ Because we were not working and he’s working all the time. He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us and we’ve sort of, not caught up, but we all started working more consistently, but yeah, Jesus, we’ve known each other a long time.”

Dornan also confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he’s still close with Garfield, who recently watched his 2021 movie, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. “He particularly loves it. He came to it late,” Dornan said of Garfield’s response to the movie. “Andrew’s one of my best mates. He came to it late. He only saw it for the first time a couple weeks ago, and I know how much he loves it.”

