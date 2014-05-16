StyleCaster
Watch Andrew Garfield Dress in Drag for New Arcade Fire Video

Meghan Blalock
Jared Leto isn’t the only contemporary actor who’s showing his knack for portraying gender-bending characters; indie band Arcade Fire has released the music video for their song “We Exist,” which stars Andrew Garfield as a young person struggling with determining a gender identity.

For the role, Garfield dresses in drag, heads down to the local honky-tonk bar, and (predictably) becomes the object of suspicious looks and, eventually, violence. The character then goes through a somewhat fantastical evolution from just a person struggling with hatred to a superstar fulfilling a destiny.

As per usual, Garfield’s portrayal is spot-on; he is at once emotionally riveting, vulnerable, and highly believable. While lately we’re more used to seeing him as Spider-Man, it’s nice to be reminded of his more sensitive and artistic side. Check out the clip below!

