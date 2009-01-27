Andrew Bird Releases Noble Beast

Freshman year of high school, my English teacher Mr. Meyer presented the class with an exhaustive list of words that were imperative for us to know if we wanted to avoid being intellectually banished from society. Running the gamut from “ambiance” to “esoteric” the words were collected from a variety of sources: the New York Times, Time, and The Wall Street Journal. Although my admiration for Mr. Meyer remains completely unwavering, I do have one criticism. He neglected to include Andrew Bird’s lyrics in his list of challenging vocabulary words. Cosmonaut? Apocryphal?? Plecostomus??? Are these even real words?!? (For the record, they are according to dictionary.com and Wikipedia. They’re legit.)

Wordsmith/singer/songwriter Andrew Bird is back with a new album Noble Beast set for release today. Noble Beast is very true to the Andrew Bird of albums past with its musical sound and difficult diction. Although the album sounds heavy theme wise, Andrew Bird’s unique vocals softens the emotional blows of Bird’s music.

Andrew Bird’s style is that of a man who slept in his suit—pressed but rumpled. I love that Bird frequently wears three piece suits and I take a very strong cue from his distinct style choices. His masculine but still finely tailored appeal (and album title Noble Beast) brings to mind the feminine spin that clothing line Noble Youth puts on otherwise masculine double breasted jackets.

Noble Youth feels vintage but its feminine tailoring keeps the line contemporary. I’m going out of my mind over their fall collection jackets and the general styling from their look book.

Combine pieces from the Noble Youth collection, Andrew Bird’s Noble Beast, and a thesaurus to find multi-syllable synonyms for simple words you already know and you are golden this week…