Andrej Speaks: The Face of Androgyny Isn’t a Transexual

That Andrej Pejic is so hot right now. Androgyny is the new black. He’s also on the cover and stars in a spread in the new Zeit Magazin, shot by Juergen Teller.

I am personally totally intrigued by this man who is so, so pretty. Andrej gave the mag some insights into being Andrej. “Sometimes I feel more like a male and sometimes more like a female. Certainly many now find me more feminine, but Im both. And right now I feel very comfortable with it.I know what expectations are placed on me. As a woman, I am sensual and sexy. As a man, Im more simple.I wear womens and mens clothing. But as a woman, the look is much better. Good mens clothing is very expensive.”

So true Andrej! But it lasts basically forever. The natural beauty goes on to talk lipstick saying, I am not a drag queen, I will not turn into someone else. I want to stay natural. Drag Queens don’t usually roll that demure he can rock a guyliner like none other though.