Andrej Pejic To Star In His Own Reality Show

Counting a reality show among one’s accomplishments is becoming more and more commonplace – especially if you happen to be a model or pretty young twenty-something. While most of the time, we’d rather spend our evenings cooking dinner and relaxing with a bottle glass of wine, we were interested to hear news of a show that should be actually interesting to watch.

One of our biggest model crushes, Andrej Pejic, is apparently getting his own show soon. Although it’s still in early stages of development, the show is reportedly already filming here in NYC, following the model around during his day-to-day. We’re eager to see what aspects of the industry will be revealed and what obstacles (and benefits!) Andrej will encounter as fashion’s latest boy wonder. We’re already speculating who will be making cameos (it’s rumored his mother will be a familiar face on the show).