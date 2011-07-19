Andrej Pejic & Rico “Zombie Boy” Team Up For A Rad Lookbook

Before Andrej Pejic and Rico “Zombie Boy” Genest came along, I’ll admit that I didn’t know many male models by name (aside from Karl’s boy toy Baptiste, of course.) Now, these guys have taken the fashion world by storm, and in the last couple of seasons we’ve seen them everywhere from the Paris runways to international Vogue editorials to Lady Gaga videos.

Brazilian brand Auslnder decided to capitalize on Andrej and Rico’s collective fame by not only asking them to walk the runway for its Spring 2012 show in Rio, but also by featuring them in its summer catalog. Rico looks uncharacteristically preppy in collared shirts (one even has polka dots!) and smart trousers, while Andrej does what he does best: double duty in both flirty feminine ensembles and cool menswear. These two make quite a dynamic duo, don’t they?

Click through to check out the campaign photos and watch some behind-the-scenes footage below.