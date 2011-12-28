Andrej Pejic Is A Sexy, Rich Housewife In New Spread

Oh sweet, sweet Andrej Pejic! The androgynous superstar made this past year a whole lot more interesting. The male model extraordinaire truly changed our perception of what it was to meet the Queen (why wouldn’t you wear a Versace pencil skirt?), not to mention numerous other things.

Now, his latest spread takes everything to another level. The February 2012 issue of Canada’s Fashion Magazine features Andrej at his best. The wealthy, society lady-inspired shoot is straight up AMAZING. Andrej models a variety of chic couture creations, but perhaps the best part is his entertaining quotes.

“Couture. I would wear it to the supermarket — make a chore interesting, glamorize daily life,” he states. Additionally, he alludes to the fact that his style is “Golden Girls on crack.” We couldn’t agree more!

Check out the spread above, and let us know what you think. I for one am obsessed. Watch out, Real Housewives of New York!