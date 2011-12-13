Andrej Pejic Is Ready to Slink Around In Some Sassy Lingerie

AndrejPejic, theandrogynous male model who’s dominated both sides of the fashion scope, has booked yet another campaign — this time with Dutch retail chainHema. The campaign has him promoting a push-up bra (oh dear). While I’m a little confused as to why Hemabooked Andrej given he actually has no breasts to speak of — you know, with being a boy and everything? (If you need further proof, just check out this controversial cover.)

However, I’ve got to give credit where credit is due — because the master of both sides of the runway never disappoints. Take a peek at the ad for yourself because he looks like he’s got some serious cushion pushin’ going on.

So bravo Andrej! You’ve rocked it again and impressed the fashion community with your pretty face. BTW, If I’m ever in any need of someone to teach me how to rock some moobies, I know who to consult first.

[The Cut]