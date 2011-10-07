Andrej Pejic Covers ‘Schön!’ Dressed In Come-Hither Red

Schn! Magazine is known for its thought-provoking covers. Case in point: in the October 2011 issue, one of the most famous names in modeling, Andrej Pejic, takes his place on the cover with long blonde hair, dark eyeshadow and red dragon lady nails that perfectly match his red Chanel jacket. While receiving criticism for his tendency to straddle the gender binary, that hasn’t stopped the fashion world from falling head-over-heels in love with his now-iconic style.

Fashion month turned into a game of “Where’s Andrej?” and I could barely contain my excitement when I spotted him walking in the Jeremy Scott show. Pushing boundries beyond the typical fashion glossies, he recently starred in a video where he sang “Happy Birthday Mr. President” in full Marylin Monroe garb (earning him bragging rights by StyleCaster fans over other MM impersonators like Rihanna and Lindsay Lohan).

This cover of Schn!, lensed by Christos Karantzolas and styled by Kyle Anderson, fits perfectly with Andrej’s tendency to lean towards projects where he can bend the mold of what a model is and what they represent.

We’re loving Andrej’s blonde look in this photo! What do you think about his October cover? Share your thought below!

Photo courtesy of Design Scene.