Andrej Pejic Channels His Inner Williamsburg Woman

When I think of androgynous boy-wonder Andrej Pejic, I think of a Marilyn-Monroe–channeling diva in a gown and heels. I don’t exactly think of the type of lady who lives off of the Lorimer stop, reads VICE, and loves clove cigarettes. However, Huffington Post did us all a favor and uncovered some photos of Andrej from Yen Magazine in early 2010 that fit this image a little too well.

The shoot, called “School Reunion,” features Andrej playing off his androgyny as usual, wearing Converse, and relaxing in what might as well beMcCarren Park. And I must say, I’m absolutely crazy about it. Andrej is one of the most gorgeous models working today, and to see him in all his casual glory is a pleasant change. He doesn’t need to be done up to be done right. That said, I don’t want him to leave behind his love of Versace pencil skirts, but I wouldn’t mind running into him on the L in some gym shorts and lace-ups.