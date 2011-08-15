Andrej Pejic Calls Himself “The Situation,” We Love Him More

New York Magazine‘s Fall 2011 fashion issue features a lengthy profile on the world’s most mystifying male model Andrej Pejic, and reading it made us fall even more in love with the most gorgeous boy on Earth. Not only do we get an in-depth look at the struggles he faced early on in his career and his childhood, we learn that Pejic is quite the charmer and comedian, with one liners like, “My whole life is controversy. What can I do? I’m like Britney Spears,” and, “I don’t get out of bed for less than $50 a day” sprinkled throughout.

Our favorite part, however, was when he addresses his gender-bending identity as “The Situation.” Yes, just like on the Jersey Shore. The author, Alex Morris, writes:



“I don’t feel the need to explain myself,” says Pejic, who has nicknamed his androgyny and its concomitant confusion “the situation,” as in “they didn’t notice the situation” or “the Japanese just loved the whole situation” or “I like having a level of mystery to this whole situation.”

Regardless of his “situation,” Andrej is poised to continue his trajectory of incredible success, especially if he is as delightful on shoots as he comes across in this interview. If for some reason things start going south, don’t worry — Pejic already has a comeback planned: “When you think I’m going down, I’ll come back with a sex tape, do you know what I mean? I’d bring in latex, make it really fashion, really artsy. Do a proper sex tape.”????

[via New York Magazine]

Photo: Marcin Tyszka for Viva! Moda