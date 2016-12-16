Fashion Insider Andrea Linett Shares Her Ultimate Guide to St. Barts

Laying claim to one of the most impressive resumes in fashion, Andrea Linett got her start at the now-shuttered (but much beloved) Sassy magazine and went on to become founding creative director of former shopping bible, Lucky. When a Lucky assignment sent her to St. Barts in 2004, Linett, who lives in New York City with her husband and six-month-old son, discovered more than the perfect location for a fashion shoot. The French-speaking Caribbean island instantly became her favorite vacation spot—one so special that she’s visited six times since, and also chose it for her honeymoon in 2008.

We’re never not dreaming of our next vacation, but with winter’s impending arrival, beaches and bungalows sound particularly nice right now. Linett, who founded and helms the blog I Want to Be Her and serves as creative director of online fine jewelry boutique Iconery, recently shared with us her favorite places to see and things to do on St. Barts. Eating crepes and shopping both rank high on her list, so suffice to say this is our kind of travel guide.

What to Bring

“I keep it light—just bikinis, sarongs, flip-flops, and gauze dresses.”

How to Get There

“We fly through St. Maarten and take that God-awful scary puddle jumper. I have taken the ferry before, and thankfully I don’t get sea sick. A couple of times we went by private speedboat, which was pretty awesome.”



Where to Stay

“We’ve stayed everywhere from the Le Sereno to the Le Manapany, but we actually like to stay at a motel-y kind of place on St. Jean called Tropical. It’s totally unpretentious and they have a good breakfast, and it’s not like we hang out in the room all day.”

Where to Eat

“We love The Hideaway in St. Jean. They have delicious pizza and pasta, and those hot stones on the tables so you can cook your own food. Le Select, the dive-y hamburger place in town, is always a must, and also Eddy’s, which feels like a tiki bar. Maya’s is a really nice spot on the water.”

Where to Shop

“The stores in St. Jean have great little French pieces. I bought a bunch of stuff on my honeymoon—a lot of soft, short-sleeved T-shirts, a cheaper version of that Isabel Marant football shirt she designed a few years ago, and an actual Isabel Marant top that I wear all the time.

I’m obsessed with the pharmacy in Gustavia. It’s all French skin-care and beauty products. You can get a lot of the stuff here, but it’s more fun to buy it there. I always pick up some Ligne products, some French sunscreen, and organic bug spray. And, of course, you have to buy some sort of Tahitian pearl on leather at one of the local boutiques.”

What to Do

“Hang out at Shell Beach and rent a lounger, and have lunch in town at the crepe place. Drive around and get lost!”