By the Numbers: Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo’s Monaco Wedding

We’ll be the first to admit that we are tad royal wedding obsessed and Andrea Casiraghi (second in line to the throne of Monaco) and Tatiana Santo Domingo’s (a billionaire Columbian heiress) recent nuptials are no exception. Here, everything you need to know about the big day, which took place this past weekend on August 31.

350 Guests. The number of guests that reportedly attended the big day which included a ceremony, and then an al fresco lunch poolside. Among the lucky invitees were Greek shipping heiress Eugenie Niarchos, many members of the Missioni family, and Casiraghi’s family including Princess Charlotte.

798 Years Old. The wedding took place on the grounds of the Prince’s Palace in Monaco, an ornately decorated fortress originally built by the Genoese in 1215. Talk about history.

11: 45 a.m. The time of day the pair walked down the aisle. The two exchanged vows under palm trees overlooking Monaco’s marina.

1 Dog. You wouldn’t think that a dog would be in a royal wedding, but the couple’s Boston Terrier named Daphne (pictured above) walked down the aisle with them. That is about as adorable as it gets.

8 Years. The number of years that Casiraghi and Santo Domingo dated before they got engaged in 2012. The couple met in 2002, when Santo Domingo was studying alongside Casiraghi’s sister Charlotte at a private Catholic school, the Lycee Jeanne-D’Arc-Saint-Aspais in Fontainebleau, near Paris, and were officially an item in 2004. Now, the two are parents to a baby son Sacha.

3 Designers. The bride kept true to her style and wore a hippie chic bridal gown by Missoni, along with silver flat sandals, and a floral headpiece. Bridesmaids dresses were reportedly created by Dolce & Gabbana. And Casiraghi’s mother, Princess Caroline, wore a custom Chanel dress created for her by Karl Lagerfeld himself.

6 Barrels of Beer. Six barrels of beer straight from the Brasserie de Monaco were reportedly delivered for the celebrations.

Second In Line. Why is this wedding such a big deal for royal enthusiasts? Casiraghi is second in line to the Monaco throne, behind his mother.

