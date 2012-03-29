Andre Leon Talley Is Laying Down Some “Fashion Stories of NYC”

Hot on the heels of our temporary break-up with Fashion Star (don’t worry, we agreed to still be friends), comes word that a certain stylish “caped” crusader is riding in to rescue us. That’s right, the man, the myth and the person that dressed Jennifer Hudson frivolously for the Oscars (aka Mr. Andre Leon Talley) is in the process of developing his own reality TV show for Bravo.

If you’ve been missing him playing judge on America’s Next Top Model (not that we don’t love Kelly Cutrone — she just scares us a little, um a lot), this is your opportunity to catch Anna’s right-hand man whipping a bunch of design teams into shape to sell their clothing to buyers. Titled Fashion Stories of NYC, we know it’s going to be good simply because of the close location to our very own stylish epicenter. Yes, we don’t like to brag, but let’s face it — L.A. is never a good idea if Project Runway Season 6 and Fashion Star is anything to go on.

Bring it on, Uncle Andre. Trust us, we’re more than ready for a return to our Big Apple roots.