Andre Leon Talley: Proudly Wears His First Family Pin, Poses with DVF

Vanity Fair held a star-studded dinner last night at the New York State Supreme Court House in honor of the 8th annual Tribeca Film Festival. Among the high profile guests in attendance at last night’s festivities were Andre Leon Talley, Diane von Furstenberg, Graydon Carter, Debra Messing, Rachel Roy, Ivanka Trump, Josh Lucas, Kanye West, Larry David, Bono, Christiane Amanpour, and Tribeca Film Festival Founder himself, Robert De Niro. Woody Allen’s latest cinematic endeavor, “Whatever Works”, premieres tonight as the highly anticipated festival kicks off.

Pictured above is Vogue Editor-at Large Andre Leon Talley and design legend/creator of the iconic wrap dress, Diane von Furstenberg. You have to love ALT’s enthusiasm for our new first family- but why isnt he wearing a cape?

