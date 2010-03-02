Andre Leon Talley Joins Twitter!

Image: clutchmagonline.com



Andre Leon Talley is officially less than 48 hours and 10 tweets into his Twitter career and he’s already racked up almost 2,500 followers. How does he do it? We could use a few of Talley’s tips to help us up our own twitter antes. But wait a minute– isn’t this the man (diva?) who proclaimed that he and the Red Queen herself, Grace Coddington, would never give in to the Twitterverse or blogging world? Well, apparently that was so last week. And what’s so this week? Working with Lee Daniels, director of the Oscar-nominated film Precious, on a red carpet wardrobe– and tweeting about it, apparently!

Check out the Vogue editor’s twitter at @OfficialALT — just don’t be fooled by his use of the third person. It’s all part of the game– trust us.

