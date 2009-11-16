Andre Balazs Stars in Brioni Ads with Angela Lindvall

As far as luxury brands go, you don’t get much more posh than Brioni, so it just makes style sense that they would cast the man most eponymous with wealth and stature as their new advertising face; The Standard Hotel’s Andre Balazs. Quintessentially the Don Draper of the real estate scene, Balazs was shot for Brioni with the beautiful Angela Lindvall.

The ads feature the two looking fierce and fashiony, and most likely thinking hard about how fierce and fashiony they look.

Not wanting to liken the snooty aesthetic of the ads to his own life, Balazs decided to donate his modelling fee entirely to The Robin Hood Foundation, an organization that funds and supports innovative poverty-fighting organizations in New York City.

For more information on The Robin Hood Foundation, check out StyleCaster at last week’s charity event!