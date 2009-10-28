Andre Agassi Admits Crystal Meth Use

Andre Agassi has an autobiography in the works in which he admits to the usage of crystal meth. Apparently, in 1997 Agassi failed a drug test and then proceeded to lie to tennis officials about “accidentally taking it.” The up-and-coming book reveals the truth about the drugs, Agassi says he’s excited about telling his fans what really happened. We sense a motivational speech for the troubled young adults: Don’t Do Drugs talk coming on…

On another note, Agassi and his longtime rival, Pete Sampras, will be competing once again in the southern Chinese gambling enclave Macau, according to the Associated Press. Get excited; we have a feeling that this match is going to get a little bit rowdy.