Happy Birthday Andre 3000: A Look Back At The Most Stylish Man Alive

There is no dude in the entertainment industry more fierce than Andre 3000, frontman of the wildly successful rap duo OutKast. The soulful songbird has a style all of his own and regularly sits atop of “best dressed men” lists for numerous publications. After all, he mixes classic preppy patterns and pieces with outrageously bold colors and awesome shoes. Sometimes I mistake him for a 1970s pimp, which is pretty much the highest compliment you can ever give to anyone.

His trademark item in his closet seems to be a well-appointed sweater vest. He can’t get enough of those things, and while you may think that only your great uncle Leonard in Palm Beach should be rocking a sweater vest, Andre has made them incredibly cool. I’m not exactly the most preppy guy in the world, but if I saw Andre wearing a yellow argyle sweater vest with fuchsia accents, I’d probably run to the store right now and pick one up. The guy just has swagger — plain and simple.

Today, Andre turns 37. What better way to celebrate his birthday then to take a look back at his chicest moments from the past few years? Click through the gallery above as I pay homage to a true gentleman.