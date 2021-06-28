Andra Day Just Responded to Rumors She’s Dating Brad Pitt Amid His Drama With Angelina Jolie

Setting the record straight. Andra Day responded to Brad Pitt dating rumors amid his drama with Angelina Jolie.

The Mirror reported in May that Andra and Brad were seen exchanging phone numbers at the 2021 Oscar, where he was a presenter and she was nominated for Best Lead Actress for her role in the movie, The United States vs. Billie Holiday. “Andra has been on Brad’s radar for a while,” a source said at the time. “They were flirting backstage and are believed to have swapped numbers. It could be just professional, but some of Brad’s pals have been talking about what a great couple they would make.”

After reports of Andra and Brad at the Oscars, OK! magazine reported that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Star asked the “Rise Up” singer for her phone number to “get to know her on a personal level.” “Andra definitely turned Brad’s head,” the source said. “He can spot real talent from a mile away, and there’s no doubt he’d love to work with her on one of the projects he’s developing for his production company.”

The insider continue, “[Brad] is putting out feelers hoping for a meet-up with Andra because he’d also like to get to know her on a personal level. Brad’s looking forward to dating again once this mess with Angelina is resolved, and Andra has all the qualities that grab his attention—and then some…Brad loves how Andra carries herself in such a confident way.”

So…what’s the truth? Are Brad and Andra dating? Well, according to the woman herself, they haven’t even met. Andra told Entertainment Tonight at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, that she doesn’t know where the rumors come from as she and Brad don’t even know each other. “Oh my gosh, child, especially because we’ve never met,” she said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, alright.’ My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, ‘You met Brad Pitt?’ I said, ‘I guess so. I guess we did.'”

Andra, who won the BET Award for Best Actress, confirmed, “We’re not dating. We don’t even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day.” As for what she thinks of Brad, Andra described the Oscar winner as “great, super talented, [and] wonderful.”

The rumors come amid Brad and Angelina’s heated custody battle over their six kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. In May, Brad was awarded joint custody of his and Angelina’s kids after a five-year custody case. The former couple, who got engaged in 2012 and married in 2014, had been in a court battle over the custody of their kids since their separation in September 2016.

After the ruling, Angelina’s lawyers filed an appeal alleging that the judge on the case, Judge John Ouderkirk, “denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case,” according to legal docs. The court filing also claims that the judge “refused to hear the minor teenagers’ input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate.” In California state, minors over 14 are permitted to testify in custody cases if the judge allows, which means Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh were all eligible to testify.

A source told Us Weekly in June that Angelina is “bitterly disappointed” by the judge’s decision and “will never forgive” Pitt for how their relationship went down. “Angelina’s testimony lacked credibility,” the insider. “The decision was based on extensive testimonies from people who spent time with the kids and by highly respected professionals.” The insider continued, “She will never forgive him.” The source also noted that Angelina lans to use “everything she’s got” to appeal the decision. “She maintains it’s far from over and still believes that justice will prevail,” the source said.