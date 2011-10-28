André Leon Talley Names And Curates Museum In Savannah

The Savannah College of Art and Design recently spent $26 million on a museum expansion that will include…wait for it…The Andr Leon Talley Gallery. The longtime Vogue staffer, who is a board member at the college, is organizing the gallery’s first exhibit and including works from his personal friends (who are all, of course, famed designers.) Oscar de la Renta donated a Goth-inspired gown donned by Penelope Cruz, while Tom Ford provided a piece from his first womenswear show. Designers like Prada and Diane Von Furstenberg will make collection appearances as well.

But the presence of couture will be felt not only through sight, but also through scent and sound. While music from Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey plays in the background, so will video footage of Manolo Blahnik mixing milkshakes with Martha Stewart. And perfumes by Diane Von Furstenberg and Oscar de la Renta will, according to Talley, be “wafting through the ventilation system.”

Only in fashion, folks.