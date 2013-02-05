André Leon Talley May Be the Next Late-Night Talk Show Host

Larger-than-life fashion fixture André Leon Talley might be poised to expand his influence thanks to his latest gig as a late-night talk show host. According to WWD, Leon Talley just signed a development deal with a Electus, the production company responsible for popular guilty pleasures “Mob Wives” and “Teen Wolf.”

Apparently, Leon Talley hopes to create “a show that blends Dick Cavett’s approach to eloquence and sophistication with unparalleled access into my international fashion lifestyle. A forum where unique stories will be told and inspirations shared.”

Frankly, we’re not exactly clear on what that means, but given his television experience as a judge on “America’s Next Top Model” from 2009 to 2011, and his hilarious cameo in the “Sex and the City” movie, we’re sure he has the personality to helm his own show.

Talley is best known for his Vogue editor-at-large position, where he frequently appeared alongside the magazine’s longtime editrix Anna Wintour in the front rows of high-profile fashion shows, rocking his signature capes, minks, and outlandish headgear.

There’s no details as to when the show will air, but we’ll keep you posted on all further developments.

Do you think André Leon Talley has what it takes to make it in the mainstream?