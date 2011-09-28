André Leon Talley Is NOT Upset About Kelly Cutrone (Really!)

Yesterday, Page Six reported that Vogue‘s large and in charge editor Andr Leon Talley was departing (cape and all) from his post as judge on America’s Next Top Model. Then, it was said that People’s Revolution founder and minor reality show star Kelly Cutrone would be taking his place. Of course, multiple blogs are claiming that this caused some strife for the big man, and that him and Tyra Banks were feuding because of it.

Apparently, this is not the case. “It’s all good in the neighborhood,”Andr told the paper. He and Tyra remain friends and he has no qualms with the famously outspoken (read: aggressive) Cutrone taking over his spot. Personally, I’ll missAndr, though to be perfectly honest, I’m kind of confused as to who exactly watches ANTM anymore.

Bonus: Even if she’s not the best gal for the job, watching her dash the dreams of wide-eyed young ladies will make for entertaining television.



