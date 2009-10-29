Anderson Cooper: Boyfriend (Or Friend?) with Him in India on Romantic Trip Away

Besides being a total silver fox, part of Anderson Cooper‘s appeal comes from his compassion, his curiosity about the world, and ahem…a little bit of mystery (and the unattainability that comes with that). Cooper recently checked into one of the most luxurious hotels in India for a mini-vacay, with details left a bit up in the air.

Accompanied by who the NY Post described as “his muscular friend,” (or Benjamin Maisani, owner of gay bar in the East Village Eastern Bloc), the two spent $3,200 a night at The Rambagh Palace, which is known for its romantic views. And, as you can see below…is breathtaking.

CNN declined to comment…since they’re busy covering the Taliban and Pakistan and all.