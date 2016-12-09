15 Easy Holiday Party Looks to Copy From & Other Stories

Odds are, every invite that’s landed in your inbox (or mailbox if you’re fancy!) in the past few weeks has come accompanied with a “festive” dress code. ‘Tis the season, and all that. But unless you want to spend half your gift budget on a new wardrobe of spangly dresses and velvet turtlenecks, you’re going to have to get a little creative with how you interpret that.

Trawling the New Arrivals tab on & Other Stories’ site the other night (as one does while procrastinating at 10 p.m. on a Sunday), I noted that several of the models were wearing what I consider to be ideal holiday-party outfit: not too fussy, a little bit sparkly (ok, sometimes a lot bit sparkly), and capable of being worn more than once a year—at least with a few styling tweaks. In fact, I could probably replicate most of them with pieces already in my closet … although that’s probably not what the brand would like me to do.

And even if I do buy something new—say, that very enticing metallic miniskirt—the idea of pairing it with a vintage tee or slouchy sweater I already own, is much more palatable than buying a whole new outfit.

Below, shop 15 looks from & Other Stories you can totally copy this season.