15 Easy Holiday Party Looks to Copy From & Other Stories

15 Easy Holiday Party Looks to Copy From & Other Stories

by
Photo: & Other Stories

Odds are, every invite that’s landed in your inbox (or mailbox if you’re fancy!) in the past few weeks has come accompanied with a “festive” dress code. ‘Tis the season, and all that. But unless you want to spend half your gift budget on a new wardrobe of spangly dresses and velvet turtlenecks, you’re going to have to get a little creative with how you interpret that.

Trawling the New Arrivals tab on & Other Stories’ site the other night (as one does while procrastinating at 10 p.m. on a Sunday), I noted that several of the models were wearing what I consider to be ideal holiday-party outfit: not too fussy, a little bit sparkly (ok, sometimes a lot bit sparkly), and capable of being worn more than once a year—at least with a few styling tweaks. In fact, I could probably replicate most of them with pieces already in my closet … although that’s probably not what the brand would like me to do.

And even if I do buy something new—say, that very enticing metallic miniskirt—the idea of pairing it with a vintage tee or slouchy sweater I already own, is much more palatable than buying a whole new outfit.

Below, shop 15 looks from & Other Stories you can totally copy this season.

1 of 15

The length says office-approps but the slit says "let's go out"—perfect for that time of year when your weekday nights are fully booked.

Ribbed Sweater, $85; at & Other Stories

Zip-Slit Suede Skirt, $275; at & Other Stories

High-Heel Leather Boots, $245; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Disco-ball shiny and not a single sequin in sight.

Sparkling Merino Wool Sweater, $65; at & Other Stories

Metallic Mini Skirt, $95; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

An ideal look for the anti-tights crowd.

Turtleneck Dress, $95; at & Other Stories

Over-the-Knee Lace-Up Boots, $375; at & Other Stories

Soft Leather Buckle Crossover Bag, $195; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

A lesson in pulling off megawatt sequins: keep the accessories to a minimum and the makeup equally glistening.

Ruby Sequin Dress, $125; at & Other Stories

Stiletto Ankle Boots, $155; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

For those who wouldn't be caught dead within 50 feet of an ugly-sweater party.

Mesh Bodysuit, $45; at & Other Stories

Swirls of Sequins Embroidered Soft Bra, $45; at & Other Stories

Patent Leather Trousers, $295; at & Other Stories

Stiletto Ankle Boot, $155; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Chic as hell and as cozy as your favorite PJs.

Slip Satin Top, $85; at & Other Stories

Crushed Velvet Trousers, $95; at & Other Stories

Velvet Sequin Heel Sandalette, $125; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

What you want to be wearing when the festivities go on well past midnight.

Washed Tee, $39; at & Other Stories

Silver Sequin Skirt, $95; at & Other Stories

Stiletto Ankle Boot, $155; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Let your accessories do all the heavy lifting.

Frilled Cuff Shirt, $65; at & Other Stories

Curved Hem Mini Skirt, $65; at & Other Stories

Leather Fringe Strap Shoulder Bag, $135; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Covered-up enough to appease conservative colleagues; fun enough to wear all night.

Sequin Top, $95; at & Other Stories

Metallic Leather Sandalette, $125; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

The dress-over-pants look is way less daunting when you choose monochrome and subtle shimmer.

Shimmering Jacquard Dress, $85; at & Other Stories

Glitter Kick Flares, $115; at & Other Stories

Metallic Leather Sandalette, $125; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

For those who start watching "Elf" on repeat while there are still Thanksgiving leftovers in the fridge, here's how to dress like a Christmas tree without looking like a total dweeb.

Fine Glittery Knit, $65; at & Other Stories

Pleated Emerald Skirt, $95; at & Other Stories

Jacquard Mule, $125; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

A foolproof layering trick made party-ready.

Strap Velvet Dress, $95; at & Other Stories

Thin Turtleneck, $55; at & Other Stories

Geometric Pendant Earrings, $29; at & Other Stories

Pointy Leather Pumps, $125; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Long, layered, and thoroughly sophisticated—what we imagine an Olsen twin might wear to a holiday party.

Double-Breasted Wool Coat, $275; at & Other Stories

Faux Leather Pleats Skirt, $95; at & Other Stories

Metallic Lace-Up Leather Loafers, $175; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Hell yes that is a giant ruffle on your skirt, who's asking?

Metallic T-Shirt, $39; at & Other Stories

Ruffled Mini Skirt, $85; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Add a little red to your outfit, and presto! Totally festive.

Ribbed Dress, $95; at & Other Stories

Pointy Loafer, $125; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

