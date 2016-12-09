15 Easy Holiday Party Looks to Copy From & Other Stories

Odds are, every invite that’s landed in your inbox (or mailbox if you’re fancy!) in the past few weeks has come accompanied with a “festive” dress code. ‘Tis the season, and all that. But unless you want to spend half your gift budget on a new wardrobe of spangly dresses and velvet turtlenecks, you’re going to have to get a little creative with how you interpret that.
Trawling the New Arrivals tab on & Other Stories’ site the other night (as one does while procrastinating at 10 p.m. on a Sunday), I noted that several of the models were wearing what I consider to be ideal holiday-party outfit: not too fussy, a little bit sparkly (ok, sometimes a lot bit sparkly), and capable of being worn more than once a year—at least with a few styling tweaks. In fact, I could probably replicate most of them with pieces already in my closet … although that’s probably not what the brand would like me to do.
And even if I do buy something new—say, that very enticing metallic miniskirt—the idea of pairing it with a vintage tee or slouchy sweater I already own, is much more palatable than buying a whole new outfit.
Below, shop 15 looks from & Other Stories you can totally copy this season.
The length says office-approps but the slit says "let's go out"—perfect for that time of year when your weekday nights are fully booked.
Ribbed Sweater, $85; at & Other Stories
Zip-Slit Suede Skirt, $275; at & Other Stories
High-Heel Leather Boots, $245; at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories
Disco-ball shiny and not a single sequin in sight.
Sparkling Merino Wool Sweater, $65; at & Other Stories
Metallic Mini Skirt, $95; at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories
A lesson in pulling off megawatt sequins: keep the accessories to a minimum and the makeup equally glistening.
Ruby Sequin Dress, $125; at & Other Stories
Stiletto Ankle Boots, $155; at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories
Covered-up enough to appease conservative colleagues; fun enough to wear all night.
Sequin Top, $95; at & Other Stories
Metallic Leather Sandalette, $125; at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories
The dress-over-pants look is way less daunting when you choose monochrome and subtle shimmer.
Shimmering Jacquard Dress, $85; at & Other Stories
Glitter Kick Flares, $115; at & Other Stories
Metallic Leather Sandalette, $125; at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories
For those who start watching "Elf" on repeat while there are still Thanksgiving leftovers in the fridge, here's how to dress like a Christmas tree without looking like a total dweeb.
Fine Glittery Knit, $65; at & Other Stories
Pleated Emerald Skirt, $95; at & Other Stories
Jacquard Mule, $125; at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories
Long, layered, and thoroughly sophisticated—what we imagine an Olsen twin might wear to a holiday party.
Double-Breasted Wool Coat, $275; at & Other Stories
Faux Leather Pleats Skirt, $95; at & Other Stories
Metallic Lace-Up Leather Loafers, $175; at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories