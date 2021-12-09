Everyone Went Full Carrie Bradshaw at the ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

Scroll To See More Images

And just like that, I have a new favorite show. Maybe it’s the Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso I just downed, but after two hours of binge-watching the newest adventures of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, I’m on a total high. I don’t want to give any spoilers, so instead I’ll just talk fashion—starting, appropriately, with what everyone wore to the And Just Like That premiere.

When you’re starring in a show that’s all about fashion, it’s important to play the part, even when the cameras aren’t rolling. Luckily, everyone in the reboot seems to have understood the assignment, as the entire cast showed up serving main character energy, no matter their actual role.

And dare I say, our three leading ladies each took a nod from their iconic characters when selecting their premiere looks! Sarah Jessica Parker’s dress featured just a hint of pink tulle skirt, no doubt a nod to Carrie’s iconic SATC intro ensemble.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Nixon’s bold orange dress (by Christopher John Rogers, natch) felt like an obvious homage to Miranda’s former “spicy redhead” strands. Last but not least, Kristin Davis’s navy Jason Wu gown felt Charlotte to a T. It was classic, elegant and perfectly put-together.

But why would I tell you about all the looks when I can just show you instead! Read on for the very best red carpet slays from the And Just Like That premiere. By the looks of it, we’re in for a very fashion-forward first season.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Ever a lover of Oscar De La Renta, SJP showed up and showed out in this embellished gray chiffon number, complete with matching cape and pink tulle underskirt as a nod to Carrie.

Cynthia Nixon

Can I get a slow clap for Cynthia Nixon in this ridiculously chic Christopher John Rogers number? The matching shoe really takes it over the top.

Kristin Davis

It’s a known fact that at least one cast member has to serve Old Hollywood glamour at a premier, and Kristin Davis in Jason Wu understood the assignment!

Karen Pittman

Pittman plays new character Dr. Nya Wallace, and her boho Altuzarra dress certainly stood out in a great way on the carpet. Yellow is definitely her color!

Sara Ramirez

Ramirez’s Che is already one of my favorite characters in the new series. To the premiere, they sported a unique monochrome black two-piece set with a tonal floral print for a bit of added texture.

Nicole Ari Parker

I’ll never say no to a metallic mini on the carpet, and Parker really nailed this ODLR moment. The cut-outs at the midriff? Swoon.

Cathy Ang

Cathy Ang is serving uptown fashion icon with this skirtsuit moment, edged up slightly by the black belt, silver accents and Judith Leiber crystal panda purse. 10/10!

Mario Cantone

The men of the show looked fabulous too, of course! Mario Cantone wowed (and payed a special tribute to the late Willie Garson, his partner on the show, on Instagram).

Chris Noth

Mr. Big was always one for a suit in the OG series, and even though he favors a more laid-back look (cough, a navy polo) in episode one of the new show, Chris Noth proves he’s still got it in this navy blue suit.

Chris Jackson

Chris Jackson is one of my favorite actors (Hamilton stans, WYA?) and he did not have to go this hard, but I’m so glad he did. It’s the turtleneck and the glasses for me!

Jordan Roth

This list wouldn’t be complete without Jordan Roth, who wore a bevvy of fun pieces to the premiere. Peep the green polka-dotted Balenciaga top, the Gucci flower (very Carrie), and the Marc Jacobs pants peeking out from underneath it all.

Leroy Mclain

Perhaps the most dapper dresser of the night, Leroy Mclain looked impeccable. What can I say? A man in a bow tie and a great loafer will always get a round of applause from me.

Bridget Moynahan

Spoiler, Natasha is not in the first two episodes of And Just Like That, but Bridget Moynahan’s gorgeous black high-neck gown tells me this won’t be the last we’ll see of her!

Sarita Choudhury

A vision in white, Sarita Choudhury immediately landed a spot on my Best Dressed list after rocking this white-hot three-piece suit.

Alexa Swinton

Alexa Swinton’s character Rose has a ~unique~ sense of style on the show. On the carpet, Swinton shows off more traditional taste with a puff-sleeved sparkly skirt and top. Oh, and some baby blue Mary Janes, perhaps as a nod to her character’s bolder sartorial preferences.

Niall Cunningham

At first glance, I thought Niall Cunningham was shirtless underneath his suit—I mean, we do see him shirtless pretty often in his role as Brady, who is in a hot-and-heavy hook-up phase with his girlfriend. Niall, DM me. I have questions about this orange polo situation!

Cree Cicchino

We don’t hear Cree Cicchino’s character, Brady’s girlfriend Louisa, say much int he first two episode, but her red carpet style speaks volumes. She’s rocking this Markgong mini with exaggerated sleeve detail!