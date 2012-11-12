Anatomy of a Breakup: A Social Media Timeline of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s Split

Following Justin Bieber‘s performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last Wednesday night, rumors began to swirl that the Canadian pop prince had a bit of a wandering eye — and it was wandering right over to the Victoria’s Secret Angels. His girlfriend of two years, former Disney princess Selena Gomez, took note and naturally was none too happy about it.

From there, accusations began to fly that Biebs was involved with Hungarian model Barbara Palvin following an innocent Instagram and a Broadway (group) date, and the rest is history. After multiple sources confirmed Bieber and Gomez had split on late Friday night, everyone from the estranged couple to Gomez’s costars sounded off on Twitter.

As one of America’s favorite young couples, Bieber and Gomez frequently drew comparisons to Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. Making the comparison even more clear, Bieber sang an acoustic version of Timberlake’s breakup ballad “Cry Me a River” at a concert on Saturday night.

It’s hard not to be completely glued to this drama, so we decided to compile a social media timeline to keep you up to date. Click through the gallery above for a look at the details of the break up!