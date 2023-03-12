Ana de Arma’s Oscars Dress Took 1,000 Hours To Create

Scroll To See More Images

While tonight may be the biggest night in Los Angeles for film, it’s also the biggest night for fashion. The 95th Annual Academy Awards are upon us and everyone who’s anyone is gracing the Oscars red carpet in their best attire. This evening, Ana de Armas’ Oscars Look for 2023 proved once again that she isn’t just anybody—she stayed true to her own fashion style while channeling Marilyn Monroe on the red carpet. While Kim Kardashian literally wore Marilyn Monroe’s sparkly dress, Ana de Armas found a way to make the classic Hollywood style her own.

Ana de Armas wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown to the 95th Annual Academy Awards. The dress featured all-over beading and tiered 3-D scalloped edges down the dress train. The top silhouette of the gown was very reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe’s style (and specifically the authentic Marilyn Monroe dress Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala) but the bottom half took more of a modern mermaid approach. Since the entire dress was beaded, the Louis Vuitton gown took over 1,000 hours to create—turns out a red carpet picture is worth more than just a thousand words.

While the gown was very glamorous, Ana de Armas kept her hair and makeup relatively simple. The Blonde actress wore her long dark hair parted straight down the center and in loose blown-out waves. She kept her makeup very natural with light eyeliner and a light cherry pink lip.

For accessories, Ana de Armas continued her simple theme by only wearing a pair of diamond hoops which complimented the beading on her dress perfectly. There has been a major trend with award-show fashion this year when it comes to accessories and Ana de Armas is following right along. Many celebrities are choosing to skip the statement necklaces on the red carpet and are making a statement with bare collarbones.

Ana de Armas has been making the award show rounds this year for her role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. She is nominated for the role in the Best Actress category and is the first Cuban actress to be nominated for a lead role at the Academy Awards. She was also nominated at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Screen Actors Guild Awards for the role which means we’ve seen an entire season of the actress’ red carpet appearances. Her look for the Oscars red carpet aligns perfectly with her full award season style.

Standout looks from this season include Ana de Arma’s black beaded dress with velvet bow details at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The dress featured a deep v-neckline and a fitted silhouette. Similar to her Oscars look, Ana de Armas chose to wear minimal jewelry.

Ana de Armas also followed the “no necklace” trend at the 2023 Golden Globes. She wore a strapless sparkly strapless dress to the award show and kept her hair down. Ana de Armas has exclusively worn Louis Vuitton this season as an ambassador for the brand and recently attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris last week. Safe to say, there are more Ana de Armas x Louis Vuitton looks coming in the future.